Fox Recipe Box: Zack Bruell’s Roasted Vegetables

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Carrots, peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower -- all caramelized to sheer perfection and seasoned to explode with flavor. Chef Zack Bruell showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to transform a baking sheet of fresh vegetables into a dish of deliciousness. Wayne also got the details on this year's Tour de Bruell culinary event which runs through Labor Day. Click here for more information.

Zack’s Roasted Vegetables

1 Butternut Squash peeled and cut into large cubes

1 bulb celery root peeled and cut into thick planks

1 Sweet potato peeled and cut into thick planks

2 Carrots peeled and cut into thick slices

1 bulb fennel root cut in half and lightly blanched

8 Shiitake mushrooms stems removed

1 head Cauliflower cut in half

1 Red pepper deseeded and cut in half

1 Yellow pepper deseed and cut in half

Toss each individual group of vegetables with small amount of olive oil, salt, pepper and desired spice.

Place each group of vegetables on a sheet pan and roast in 400 degree oven until caramelized.

Sprinkled diced pickled jalapeno peppers over and serve.