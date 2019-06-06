Fox Recipe Box: Zack Bruell’s Roasted Vegetables

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Carrots, peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower -- all caramelized to sheer perfection and seasoned to explode with flavor.  Chef Zack Bruell showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to transform a baking sheet of fresh vegetables into a dish of deliciousness.  Wayne also got the details on this year's Tour de Bruell culinary event which runs through Labor Day. Click here for more information.

Zack’s Roasted Vegetables

1 Butternut Squash peeled and cut into large cubes
1 bulb celery root peeled and cut into thick planks
1 Sweet potato peeled and cut into thick planks
2 Carrots peeled and cut into thick slices
1 bulb fennel root cut in half and lightly blanched
8 Shiitake mushrooms stems removed
1 head Cauliflower cut in half
1 Red pepper deseeded and cut in half
1 Yellow pepper deseed and cut in half

Toss each individual group of vegetables with small amount of olive oil, salt, pepper and desired spice.
Place each group of vegetables on a sheet pan and roast in 400 degree oven until caramelized.
Sprinkled diced pickled jalapeno peppers over and serve.

