Fairview Park firefighters rescue stowaway kitten, looking to find him a good home

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Fairview Park firefighters are looking for a good home for a stowaway kitten.

Crews in Truck 35 rescued the kitten Tuesday night after he was stuck in the engine compartment of a resident’s car. According to Fairview Park Fire Chief Anthony Raffin, the resident heard strange noises in his car, began investigating and found the kitten.

After the rescue, the kitten then ran into the engine compartment of the firetruck. The chief says the framework of the truck provided him with multiple hiding places. He was stuck in the truck for about 36 hours.

Luckily, after many hours and lots of meowing, the crews were able to free the kitten again.

Raffin said the team named him “Soot.” He’s believed to be about one-month-old.

“He has a great appetite and has calmed down as ton,” the chief told FOX 8.

Thursday morning firefighters took to Facebook, asking to help find the little, black kitten a good home.

Since Soot’s a stray, Raffin says he will be taken to the APL if they cannot find a home for him. Anyone interested in taking him in can contact the Fairview Park Fire Department at (440) 333-1215.