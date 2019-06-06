× Driver arrested for hit-and-run accident involving cyclist in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE- A woman is under arrest accused of striking a cyclist in Avon Lake Thursday and then leaving the scene.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Lake Road near the Sheffield Lake border.

According to Avon Lake police, the driver, a 64-year-old, woman, struck the cyclist and continued westbound near Sheffield Lake.

Officers were called to the scene and located the 66-year-old male cyclist on the sidewalk. He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center where he is being treated for injuries.

A short time later, Sheffield Lake police located the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim’s condition is currently not known. Charges are pending against the driver.

Avon Lake police plan to release more information on the incident Friday.