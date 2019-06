Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting 'The Greater Cleveland Volunteers,' as one of Cleveland's Own.

For more than 46 years, the non-profit has partnered with other groups to recruit, train and engage people in volunteer opportunities.

The volunteers do everything from cooking and serving to tutoring and gardening.

**To nominate a person or organization to be one of Cleveland's Own, click here**