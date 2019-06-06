× Cleveland officer involved in deadly shooting won’t be charged criminally, police conducting internal review

CLEVELAND — An off-duty Cleveland police officer involved in a deadly shooting last year will not be charged criminally.

According to Cleveland police, Sergeant Dan Graziolli was involved in a shooting on January 13, 2018 while working security at the Corner Alley bar in University Circle. Police say he shot and killed Thomas Yatsko.

Yatsko had been thrown out of the bar. Investigators say, outside the bar, he and the officer had words. Police have said Yatsko then charged the officer, and that led to the shooting. Yatsko did not have a weapon.

A grand jury hearing regarding the case was held Wednesday afternoon. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury declined to return criminal charges against Graziolli.

Graziolli was placed on administrative restricted duty after the shooting and remains on administrative restricted duty. The Cleveland Division of Police will now conduct an internal administrative review of the incident.

