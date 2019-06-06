Cleveland Indians honor WWII veterans on 75th Anniversary of D-Day

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are helping to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Over 90 World War II Veterans are attending a special ceremony at League Park.

The U.S. Navy, Cleveland Indians and the Baseball Heritage Museum are honoring, saluting and thanking those who served during the war.

The ceremony began at 2 p.m. with the Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem.

Officials will then provide remarks and conclude the event with the playing of Taps and the singing of God Bless America.

More on D-Day, here.