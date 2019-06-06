Canton Police Sgt and officer honored for their extraordinary life-saving measures

CANTON – A retired Canton Police officer and current sergeant were each honored by Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery.

Retired officer Gibran Baskerville was named Crisis Intervention Training Officer of the Year.

Baskerville, a former crisis intervention officer, helped stop a suicidal man from jumping off a highway overpass in Canton in July 2018.

Sergeant Craig Riley was awarded Crisis Intervention Training Champion of the Year for his work.

The awards were given out at the StarkMHAR 2019 Leadership Breakfast Wednesday.