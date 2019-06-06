Bicyclists planning demonstration at courthouse where hit-skip driver is expected to appear

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that severely hurt a bicyclist is set to appear in court on Thursday, and other bicyclists are expected to be there, too.

Patty Banks, 51, of Bay Village, suffered multiple injuries May 15 when a car ran into her and kept going. Two days after she was hit, police found the vehicle involved at a body shop in Avon. The windshield was cracked and the front end was damaged.

Allison Spoerl, 21, was arrested and faces several charges in the case, including tampering with evidence, obstruction and assault.

Several bicyclists are expected to ride to Avon Lake Municipal Court ahead of the court appearance to show support for Banks and to bring awareness to cyclists.

“Really it’s an idea of being seen, not heard. A respectful awareness that there are people behind those bicycles,” said organizer Mike Cousino.

