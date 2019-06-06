11-month-old girl dies after being left in family car for 16 hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An 11-month-old baby died in St. Louis after being left in a hot car for 16 hours.

Joseline Eichelberger was to celebrate her first birthday this weekend.

Police tell Fox 2 Now that first responders were called to her family’s home on Sunday afternoon after receiving a 911 call. The girl’s grandmother found her and said the baby’s parents accidentally left her in the car. She said each parent thought the other parent removed the child from the car.

Police say temperatures reached 79 degrees that afternoon.

Police are working with the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office on the investigation.

Read more here.