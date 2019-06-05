Woman sues boxer Adrien Broner over assault claim in Cleveland bar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Adrien Broner reacts after being defeated by Manny Pacquiao in a unanimous decision during the WBA welterweight championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has sued former world champion boxer Adrien Broner, saying he sexually assaulted her at a Cleveland nightclub in June 2018.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cleveland by a 35-year-old woman says Broner pinned her on a couch and began kissing her against her will. She says she tried unsuccessfully to push him away and that someone pulled him off when a camera flashed.

She went to police and Broner, a 29-year-old Cincinnati resident, was indicted on sexual imposition, assault and unlawful restraint charges. He received probation in April after pleading guilty to assault and unlawful restraint.

Attorney Ian Friedman represented Broner in the criminal case and says the lawsuit’s claims are baseless. Friedman says Broner is being targeted for an “easy payday.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

