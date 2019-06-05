Woman killed, boy injured in shooting inside Erie County home

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and sent a boy to the hospital.

It happened inside a home on Snowy Egret Drive in Huron Township late Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead and a boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The identities and ages of the victims were not released. The sheriff's office confirmed the boy was a juvenile. His condition was not known early Wednesday.

No information was provided on a shooter. The sheriff's office was expected to release more information later Wednesday morning.

