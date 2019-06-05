× Wedding weight controversy: Bride wants to remove maid of honor over baby weight

There is some bride backlash after one bride-to-be reportedly said she was thinking of removing her maid of honor if she didn’t lose all of her baby weight in time for the wedding.

According to FOX News, the bride posted it about it in a mom forum and then deleted the post, but someone took a screenshot of it.

She reportedly asked if it would “be wrong to have someone else take her place” if the woman did not lose all of her weight in time after having a baby.

The post reportedly goes on to say, “So my friend who is my maid of honor in my wedding recently gave birth and she hasn’t lost the baby weight.” The woman wrote it’s been three weeks since the maid of honor gave birth, and “she still looks pregnant.”

The woman said her worry is the maid of honor wouldn’t fit in her dress. “I refuse to have it altered again. It was already altered multiple times for her and she said she’d fit into it.”

People did not take well to the post, calling her shallow.

One person wrote, ““Does she not realize what the body goes through in order to hold another human? It takes much longer than 3 weeks.”

