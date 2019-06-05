Man accused of being involved in wrong-way crash that killed woman appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- The man accused in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed a woman in Willoughby Hills is appeared in court Wednesday.

Donnell Ferguson II, age 24, Dove Ave, Cleveland, was charged Saturday with reckless homicide in the crash which happened on May 12 on the I-271 northbound bridge to I-90 westbound.

Police say he is the driver of the vehicle that was going the wrong way.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Chris Collins told the I-Team that Ferguson was charged shortly after he was released from a rehabilitation center in Lorain County.

Police said, due to his injuries, the jail was unable to house him.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a Mazda SUV, was occupied by three women ages 56, 39 and 32 and two children, ages 9 and 11.

The front passenger, the 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family identified the woman as Skye Brown of Euclid.

In court on Wednesday, the judge ordered Ferguson to house arrest while he's out on bond. He can not leave his home after 6 p.m. each day. He is also not permitted to drive or drink alcohol.

