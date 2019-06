Most people have different rules for their homes, but there are some common threads.

According to a OnePoll Survey, here are the top 10 most common house rules:

Always say please and thank you

Always be kind

Complete homework before playing

Put things back where you found them

Clean up plates after eating

Have dinner together as a family

No phones at the dinner table

Help carry in the groceries

No shouting

No going to bed angry

According to people polled, putting things back where they were found in the most frequently broken house rule, followed by cleaning up plates after eating, no shouting and no phones at the dinner table.