Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was a very active day with several rounds of thunderstorms, a few of which prompted severe weather warnings.

This photo below was taken by a FOX 8 viewer Noel Bays from Ontario, Ohio. It shows the view looking SE from the Hobby Lobby store he manages during the period when tornado warnings covered the area.

After a few evening showers and thunderstorms, our atmosphere is on its way to many rain-free days for a change.

Here is our 8-day forecast: