Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Northeast Ohio until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

***Follow weather alerts**

**See our map of alerts, here**

Higher rain chances return and will increase throughout the afternoon as a front approaches. The majority of a severe threat will remain to the south of us, but a marginal risk of getting severe weather is possible.

At this point, most models are favoring a rain-free and very warm weekend. Start making your outdoor plans.

Here is our 8-day forecast: