President Trump to commemorate D-Day in England

PORTSMOUTH, England – After two days spent basking in royal attention, President Donald Trump turns Wednesday to more solemn matters: commemorating 75 years since the Normandy landings.

He’ll travel to the English south coast for a ceremony at Portsmouth Harbor, near where allied forces set off for the beaches in France in their bid to retake Europe during World War II.

Earlier in the morning, Trump’s mind was in a less reverent place. He tweeted barbs directed at former Vice President Joe Biden, the news media and the actress Bette Midler — all before 8 a.m. local time in London — where he was spending a second night in the US ambassador’s residence.

Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him. His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies. Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

In Britain, an interview Trump had conducted a day earlier with ITV host Piers Morgan was airing on breakfast television. Trump revealed he’d carried out a “great conversation” about climate change with Prince Charles, an ardent campaigner on the perils of global warming.

Trump said he was “moved” by the Prince of Wales’ passion on the matter. But asked whether he personally believes in climate change, Trump said “there is a change in weather and I think it changes both ways.”

It was an illustration of Trump’s ability in the UK to both flatter his hosts and undermine their positions. His gracious remarks on Tuesday about outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to put to rest any lingering animosity between the two, even as he met with one of her fiercest critics, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, hours later.

On Wednesday, Trump will join the leaders of other countries who took part in the war, along with Queen Elizabeth II, to mark three-quarters of a century since D-Day. It’s a precursor to the main anniversary events, which will take place at the American cemetery in Normandy on Thursday, the actual anniversary of the landings.

Trump alluded to the shared history in a toast Monday evening at Buckingham Palace, where he was attending a white tie banquet hosted by the Queen.

The US and the UK “defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime, and liberated millions from tyranny,” Trump said in his toast. The Queen, meanwhile, hailed the institutions that were born out of the bloodshed, saying “we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures.”

As an embarkation point for the landings, Portsmouth carries historic weight. Before the invasion, US troops were stationed in the city and afterward, some injured servicemen returned for treatment here.

After the event, Trump will travel to western Ireland, where he is staying for the remainder of his time in Europe at the golf course he owns in Doonbeg. He’ll also meet the country’s prime minister Leo Varadkar inside the VIP lounge at Shannon Airport — a compromise venue after the Irish government balked at meeting at Trump’s property.

