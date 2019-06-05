‘This is unacceptable’: Portage APL looking for person who left puppy for dead on side of road in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage Animal Protective League is looking for the person who left a puppy for dead on the side of the road.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, the dog, who they decided to name Hope, was found near Lake Street on Tuesday.

She was trembling, emaciated, in pain and almost unresponsive.

The shelter immediately took her to the vet, but Hope was showing no signs of improvement and had to be put to sleep.

“She didn’t need to look like this. Her life could have been saved if someone would have said something. This is unacceptable. Let’s give Hope’s life meaning. We apologize again as we know these pictures are hard to look at… but this is real and she deserves to have a voice,” they wrote in the post.

A $150 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

***Warning: the photos below may be upsetting for some readers.***