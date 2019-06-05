Police looking for suspects accused of stealing elderly woman’s walker from Walmart in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police need help identifying two women who were caught on camera stealing an elderly woman’s walker.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened at the Walmart on West Tuscarawas Street on May 31.

The victim reportedly left her walker at the front of the store while she used a motorized shopping cart.

At some point, the suspects came over and took the walker, leaving the victim stranded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 330-348-4410.