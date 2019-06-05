Ohio hospitals: At least 385 treated for storm-related injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio — Hospitals have reported treating at least 385 people for storm-related injuries in the Ohio area struck by tornadoes and severe weather a week ago.

The strongest of at least 18 tornadoes that slammed western Ohio beginning Memorial Day evening had 170 mph winds. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged.

Dayton-area hospitals say they have been treating people for injuries received during the storms and during cleanup efforts.

Kettering Health Network reported treating 172 people for those injuries as of Tuesday afternoon. The Premier Health network said that by Monday afternoon it had treated 213 people.

An 82-year-old man in Celina was killed.

