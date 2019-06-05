OBJ focused on ultimate goal: ‘This game is about winning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- It’s hard to steal headlines from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but that’s what running back Duke Johnson did on Tuesday as he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday, it was business as usual as the Browns hit the practice field for the second mini-camp practice of the off-season.

As expected, all eyes were on OBJ who was attending just his third off-season workout with his new team.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity I have to start over with a new team,” said OBJ. “The goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners; that is what you play this game for, but we have a lot of expectations and a lot of work to do.”

Beckham was at his second straight mandatory mini-camp practice after attending just one voluntary OTA session. The wide receiver admitted this was not his first rodeo.

“I know my body better than anyone else,” Beckham said. “I know what it takes to get me in top physical condition.”

Beckham had a plan in place with head coach Freddie Kitchens who knew of the wide receivers whereabouts and when he would and wouldn’t be at OTAs.

“We talked and communicated throughout the whole off-season,” said Beckham. “Everyone knew the game plan; I just took my time and eased back into it. The good thing is we don’t play until September.”

Beckham used an iPAD to learn the offense and study the playbook while away from the team. As he approaches the season, he’s not worried about expectations or stats; he’s focused on the ultimate goal.

“This game is about winning,” Beckham said. “I would much rather be in the playoffs than go for 1200 yards and 10 touchdowns.”

The Browns continue mini-camp on Thursday in Berea.

