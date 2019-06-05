Missing: Aaron Boyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aaron Boyle, 17, was last seen April 15 in Akron.

Aaron got into an argument with his brother and ran out of the house. He hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie with a photo of Marilyn Monroe on it. Aaron is 6' feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

if you know anything about his whereabouts please call Akron police Sgt. Ross at 330- 375-2530.