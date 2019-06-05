‘Maria’s Field of Hope’ planted at Cedar Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - They were planting hope Wednesday at Cedar Point.

It is part of a new partnership between Cedar Point and Prayers form Maria.

Prayers from Maria is an organization that brings hope to children with cancer.

It raises money for research of glioma brain tumors and treatment.

It's named for Maria McNamara who died in 2007 at the age of 7.

Prayers from Maria will also continue in Avon for 2019.

The sunflower field at Cedar Point was planted Wednesday next to Cedar Point's Express Hotel.

Cedar Point is using the sunflower as its symbol for the Frontier Festival.

