Kentucky high school offers new course called ‘Adulting 101’ to teach students life skills

Posted 7:35 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43PM, June 5, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek High School is making sure its students are prepared for the real world with a new class called “Adulting 101.”

According to WLKY, the three day course is for seniors and was created by the school’s college access resource teacher, Sara Wilson-Abell.

“We’re preparing students for life after high school,” Wilson-Abell said in an interview. “Yesterday was all about money, today it’s home and health and tomorrow it’s about being a professional.”

The students also learned about car maintenance, washing clothes and cooking food.

Wilson-Abell said it’s important students have these life skills.

“I learned a lot about how to do my laundry. I mean, I kind of knew some aspects of it, but I never sorted by clothes or anything like that,” Student Lilly Farmer told WLKY.

“Adulting 101” has been such a hit that the school is planning to bring it back next year.

