It’s a girl! Akron Zoo welcomes new snow leopard cub

AKRON-The Akron Zoo has welcomed an adorable new addition to their family. The zoo announced this morning on their Facebook page a snow leopard cub was born April 29.

The baby cub, who has yet to be named, weighed one pound at birth and is currently tipping the scales at 5 pounds.

Mom Shanti and her baby girl are currently in a private cubbing area . Her birth marks Shanti’s eighth delivery. Shanti previously welcomed two cubs in 2012, two cubs in 2014 and three cubs back in 2016.

During the cub’s first exam, she was diagnosed with a congenital eye defect called a coloboma. The defect is common in snow leopards and can cause abnormalities to parts of the eye, varying in severity and can include the eyelids, iris and optic nerves.

“We noticed that there appeared to be an abnormality with the cub’s eyelids,” said Dr. Brittany Rizzo, director of animal health at the Akron Zoo. “After an exam by an ophthalmologist, we diagnosed her with colobomas. Aside from her eyes, she is thriving in every way. Shanti is taking great care of her little girl, which we are very happy to see.”

Over the next several months, the veterinary team, along with ophthalmologist Dr. Emily Conway, will determine the best course of action for the cub, which could include corrective surgery.

Mom and baby willl remain in the cubbing area until later in the summer. Akron Zoo also plans on having a naming contest to give the precious cub a name.

**More information here**