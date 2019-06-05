× Indians place Carlos Carrasco on injured list due to blood condition

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Indians on Wednesday said the team has placed Carlos Carrasco on the injured list to a non-baseball medical condition.

The team said Carlos was recently diagnosed with a blood condition following weeks of feeling lethargic.

He is stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options, the Indians said. It is not known when he will rejoin the club.

The team asked everyone to please keep Cookie and his family in your thoughts during this time.

