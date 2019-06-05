Indians place Carlos Carrasco on injured list due to blood condition

Posted 2:44 pm, June 5, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field on April 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Indians on Wednesday said the team has placed Carlos Carrasco on the injured list to a non-baseball medical condition.

The team said Carlos was recently diagnosed with a blood condition following weeks of feeling lethargic.

He is stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options, the Indians said. It is not known when he will rejoin the club.

The team asked everyone to please keep Cookie and his family in your thoughts during this time.

**More on Carlos, here**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.