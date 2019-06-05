× I-TEAM: Grand jury reviewing deadly shooting by officer

CLEVELAND – Multiple sources confirm to the FOX 8 I TEAM, a deadly shooting by an off-duty Cleveland Police officer is now before a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Grand jury proceedings are generally secret, but we’ve learned a hearing had been set for Wednesday afternoon. The grand jury is considering if officer Dean Graziolli was justified in the shooting, or if he should face criminal charges.

Last year, the officer worked security at the Corner Alley bar in University Circle, and police say he shot and killed Thomas Yatsko.

Yatsko had been thrown out of the bar. Investigators say, outside the bar, he and the officer had words. Police have said Yatsko then charged the officer, and that led to the shooting. Yatsko did not have a weapon.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation. An outside prosecutor is handling the case.