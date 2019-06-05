‘I Love Lucy’ headed to theaters to celebrate Lucille Ball’s birthday

Some of I Love Lucy’s most famous episodes are headed to theaters in a celebration of Lucille Ball’s birthday.

The actress and comedian was born on August 6, 1911.

Fathom Events is doing ‘A Colorized Celebration’ in theaters that day.

It will include 5 classic episodes and a never-before-seen featurette on the colorization of I Love Lucy.

Lucy does a TV commercial:



Job switching:



Other episodes include L.A. at Last!, The Million Dollar Idea and Pioneer Women.

Tickets go on sale June 7.

You can find a theater near you here.