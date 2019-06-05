Humid and rainy day ahead, two rounds of rain and storms

Posted 4:49 am, June 5, 2019, by

It won't rain all day, but there will be plenty of it.

Dew points are high, so it will be humid as well.

Expect passing showers this morning.

One round of storm will move through this afternoon around 2 p.m., though not everyone will get wet.

The second line of storms will be between 4 and 7 p.m.

Some of those could be strong.

Storms should taper off in the late evevning.

The majority of a severe threat will remain to the south of us, but a marginal risk of getting severe weather is possible.

At this point, most models are favoring a rain-free and very warm weekend. Start making your outdoor plans.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

