How a cat caused a security problem for the president’s team in London

LONDON – Larry the cat has a job.
He’s the “chief mouser” at 10 Downing Street, the most famous address in Britain.
His job is exactly what it sounds like, he keeps the area free of mice.
But yesterday, Larry thought President Donald Trump’s limo looked like a good place to rest.
He then refused to move as the president’s security team tried to get him out.
Reporters snapped shots of Larry lounging under the president’s car, called the “Beast.”
Larry eventually left on his own, and then lounged behind British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump as they took photos in front of the building.
