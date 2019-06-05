Fox Recipe Box: Chocolate Croissants

CLEVELAND, Oh — A warm croissant is perfect any time of the year and this simple recipe for Chocolate Croissants is so easy, any youngster could tackle it.

Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland and she loves introducing kids to the joys of cooking. Stefanie brought her niece Olivia to the Fox 8 studio and showed Kristi Capel how easy this sweet treat is to make.

This recipe is part of a summer baking camp for kids that Stefanie is teaching. Click here to learn more about the Kids Baking Camp and other classes offered at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Simple Chocolate Croissants

Makes 8 croissants

1 sheet thawed ready made puff pastry dough

12-14 wt. oz Semi-sweet chocolate, chopped small

(use can use chocolate chips too)

Egg glaze (1 egg, 1 Tablespoon water)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Cut dough into 8 small rectangles

Distribute 5 ounces of good quality semi-sweet chocolate bits along the length of the rectangle, 1 1/2 inch from the edge.

Roll the rectangle around the chocolate and place on buttered baking sheets.

Brush with egg glaze and bake for 10-20 minutes until they have risen and are golden brown.