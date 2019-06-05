× Deputies find body of 71-year-old woman who went missing before Memorial Day

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities have found the body of a 71-year-old Ohio woman who had dementia and was reported missing hours before tornadoes struck the state last week.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said at a news conference Wednesday that Catherine Clayburn’s body was found Tuesday night amid debris in a creek connected to the Stillwater River in Harrison Township. County coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger says the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Streck says it’s not clear whether the Harrison Township woman died where she was found or the creek carried her there. Crews had been searching for her since Memorial Day. She was reported missing several hours before the tornado outbreak.

Authorities said storm damage had made the search especially difficult and crews couldn’t see Clayburn until the creek waters receded.

39.758948 -84.191607