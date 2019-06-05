Confirmed tornado, some damage reported in northwest Ohio

OHIO- Wicked weather moved through parts of Ohio on Wednesday. Tornado warnings were issued for several counties in northwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located near North Baltimore, or nine miles south of Bowling Green.

The director for Wood County EMA told WTOL there have been no reports of damage in Wood County at this point; however, there is reportedly some damage in Henry County, which is to the west of Wood County.

Two people were said to have witnessed a tornado hit a building.

Some impressive storms are rolling past pic.twitter.com/arHesnorlz — Nick Elchinger (@NickElchinger) June 5, 2019