Confirmed tornado, some damage reported in northwest Ohio

Posted 3:50 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58PM, June 5, 2019

OHIO- Wicked weather moved through parts of Ohio on Wednesday. Tornado warnings were issued for several counties in northwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located near North Baltimore, or nine miles south of Bowling Green.

courtesy: Deb Moser — Wood County

The director for Wood County EMA told WTOL there have been no reports of damage in Wood County at this point; however, there is reportedly some damage in Henry County, which is to the west of Wood County.

Two people were said to have witnessed a tornado hit a building.

