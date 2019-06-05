× Cleveland Browns waive Desmond Harrison

CLEVELAND-Day two of Browns minicamp came with the announcement that the Browns have waived one of their players.

Desmond Harrison joined the Browns as an undrafted agent last year and started games at left tackle.

According to Ian Rapoport, Harrison, 25, learned Tuesday that he was being released. Rapoport reports that decision came after Harrison was missing or being late to responsibilities.

The #Browns informed former starting LT Desmond Harrison yesterday they were releasing him. My understanding is, he starting missing or being late to responsibilities. A player with a ton of talent who’ll now go on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2019

