Cleveland Browns waive Desmond Harrison

Posted 2:15 pm, June 5, 2019, by

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is held in the end zone by Desmond Harrison #69 of the Cleveland Browns resulting in a safety during the third quarter in the game at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND-Day two of Browns minicamp came with the announcement that the Browns have waived one of their players.

Desmond Harrison joined the Browns as an undrafted agent last year and started games at left tackle.

According to Ian Rapoport, Harrison, 25,  learned Tuesday that he was being released. Rapoport reports that decision came after Harrison was missing or being late to responsibilities.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Cleveland Browns have waived T Desmond Harrison. Harrison joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year and started eight games at left tackle.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.506054 by -81.699548.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.