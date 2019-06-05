Charmin giving free TP to anyone named John after results of new survey

Is your name John? If so, you could have some free TP coming your way.

Well, under a few conditions.

According to a press release, a new survey says people named John prefer Charmin over every other toilet paper brand while on the ‘john.’ So in honor of that, the company is giving free toilet paper to anyone named John along with friends and family members of Johns on June 5 only.

According to the contest rules, anyone named John, Jon, Jonathan or anyone who knows one, can reply to the tweet below by Charmin using the hashtags #JohnsWantCharmin and #sweepstakes, mentioning @Charmin. They must also complete registration online.

Packages are limited to the first 500 people to register.

