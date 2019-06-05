Canton firefighters save dog from burning home; owner grateful for their quick action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Canton firefighters were able to save a dog from a burning home this week thanks to their quick action.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on 19th Street NW on Tuesday morning.

A neighbor told them a woman and dog may be trapped inside.

"When we initially arrived there, the house was pretty charged with smoke, the guys were stretching lines from the engines, the ladder guys were getting to work," said Captain Michael Evans.

He said the firefighters immediately started searching the home and found a large dog, who had been overcome by smoke. The woman was nowhere to be found. It was later discovered that she was at the doctor's office.

"The dog came out, he was breathing extremely fast, not responsive eyes were kind of glazed," said Canton Firefighter Justin Deierling.

Deierling and Evans grabbed an oxygen mask and began trying to resuscitate the pet.

"That probably lasted maybe 30 seconds to a minute then she -- Dolly the dog kind of came around, looked around a little bit," said Deierling.

Video shared by the fire department shows Dolly being able to stand on her own not long after.

" You could tell she was a little scared, so we took her to the neighbor's side yard where there's more shade and it's a little cooler and tried to give her a little water," he said.

The homeowner told FOX 8 she's owned Dolly for 14 years and was very grateful for the firefighters extra effort to save her.

She and Dolly are now staying at a nearby hotel.

As for Dolly, she is still having some trouble breathing but is expected to be okay.

"We try to do our best to help the people out because we realize it's very important to them, even though we are not familiar with the pet, it might be the only companion they have," said Garra.