Bicyclists planning ‘solidarity ride’ to courthouse where hit-and-run driver will be arraigned Thursday

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that severely hurt a bicyclist is set to appear in court on Thursday, and other bicyclists are expected to be there too.

“We are just trying to show support for our friend Patty who got hurt and bring awareness that cyclists are on the road,” said Organizer Mike Cousino.

He said dozens of cyclists will ride to the Avon Lake Municipal Court in the morning to attend 21-year-old Allison Spoerl's arraignment hearing.

“Really it’s an idea of being seen, not heard. A respectful awareness that there are people behind those bicycles,” said Cousino.

The victim, 51-year-old Patty Banks of Bay Village, is a mother of three and avid runner, cyclist, and triathlete.

She suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash on Lake and Moore Road and was in critical care for days.

“It’s a slow recovery. She also wanted to stress how great the first responders were, all the staff in all the individual areas she’s been. She actually went to breakfast with the nurse who was on scene by accident,” said Mike Sofka, family friend.

The cycling community is hoping the Avon Lake judicial system as well as the entire community sees their ride of solidarity.

“Everybody is a mother, father, brother, sister, friend. They all want to get home safely. We want to bring awareness to the motorist community that cyclists are out there and to pay attention,” said Cousino.

