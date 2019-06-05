5-year-old cancer survivor sets up lemonade stand to help raise money for other kids battling cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A five-year-old cancer survivor is selling lemonade to help raise money for other children battling cancer.

According to FOX 13, Caroline Gallagher was diagnosed with acute lympoblastic leukemia when she was just 19 months old.

She’s been in and out of the hospital ever since and is now in remission.

“It was terrifying, and I was angry, like, you know, this child was so healthy. She never even had an ear infection,” Caroline’s mother, Danielle told FOX 13.

But, Caroline always kept a positive spirit and recently came up with the idea to have a lemonade stand.

“So we sort of just threw some lemonade out there and invited our friends and family and neighbors, and the turnout was amazing,” said Danielle.

The first year, Caroline and her little sister raised $50 and last year, they raised more than $800 in donations.

Their goal now is $2,000 with all the money being given to the hospital where she received her care and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

