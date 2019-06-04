× Vegan Stroll comes to Downtown Willoughby – date change to 8/3/2019

DATE CHANGE: August 3rd, 3-6pm @ Downtown Willoughby

The restaurants in DTW do all kinds of fun crawls, strolls and food tastings. This year, we are adding a brand new event and it’s all about being vegan and vegetarian.

Each location will offer a specific dish that is either vegan or vegetarian. Your ticket price includes the sample at each participating location.

There will be some drink specials offered to those that are wearing wristbands where you’ll get a special rate for being a ticket holder.

Click for tickets!

BALLANTINE

Pineapple Curry Fried Rice

DRINK SPECIAL : Half Acre Daisy Cutter American Pale Ale $3 Ticket Holders | $5 Non Ticket Holders

SOL

Vegan chorizo black bean and quinoa taquitos with spicy vegan aioli

FRANK & TONY’S

Vegan Pizza- Simple take on our famous pizza. Fresh made dough, our tomato & herb sauce, veggies piled high and topped with Vegan Mozzarella cheese.

DRINK SPECIAL : Wheatley vodka Lemonade $3.25 Ticket Holders / $4.25 Non Ticket Holders

FIONNA’S

Mitchells Vegan Salted Caramel Pecan & Chocolate Ice Cream

DRINK SPECIAL : Rock Melon Lemonade $2 Ticket Holders | $4 Non Ticket Holders

CHAGRIN RIVER DINER

Vegan slider: black bean hummus patty with peppers, onions, and garlic. topped with vegan cheese and served on a toasted vegan bun.

DRINK SPECIAL: homemade ginger ale.

WILLOUGHBY BREWING CO – Chickpea & veggie slider tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato

BARRIO

Miso Glazed Barbacoa Pulled Soy, Apple Bok Choy Slaw, Ramp Salsa Verde, Tahini Cashew Crema

DRINK SPECIAL : Peachberry Fizzle $4 Ticket Holders / $5 Non Ticket Holders

NICKLEBY’S

Quinoa tossed with bell peppers, red onion and red wine vinaigrette stuffed into a zucchini boat