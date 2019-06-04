Vans Warped Tour will celebrate 25 years with special show at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s a new era of the Vans Warped Tour.

When it kicked off in 1995, it was an alternative festival, with acts like No Doubt and Sublime.

The tour evolved into more of a punk rock scene and is said to be the longest running touring music festival in America.

Founder Kevin Lyman said 2018 would be the last cross country run of the tour.

The show has three stops this summer, and it’s starting in Cleveland on June 8.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Rock Hall with Lyman and the Rock Hall CEO for a special new exhibit opening.

The 25th Anniversary concert starts at 4 p.m.

It includes Peter McPoland and the Haps, Emery, The Slackers, Meg & Dia, Hawthorne Heights, We The Kings, Chali 2na+Cut Chemist and Simple Plan.

The show will play Atlantic City, New Jersey and Mountain View, California later this summer.

