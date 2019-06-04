Teen’s public punishment sparks parenting debate

CAPE CORAL, Florida- A teen's punishment is sparking controversy after she was seen holding a sign at a busy intersection in Cape Coral,  Florida over the weekend.

The 17-year-old girl was seen with her mother holding the sign at an intersection that said, 'I lied. I humiliated my mother and myself.'

According to WBBH News, the girl was being punished for not telling her parents where she was.

The girl’s stepfather told  WBBH,  the teen lied to her mother several times.  They gave her two options for punishment: she could be grounded the whole summer or hold the sign and be publicly shamed.

“She understands, and I think she’s a better person for it because she chose to do what she needed to do to get out of the problems she had caused us,” the stepfather said.

A passerby saw the girl holding the sign and posted a picture  to Facebook,  stirring up mixed reaction about the punishment.

While many supported the teen's parents, others worried about her safety.

"You don't place them in a dangerous spot like that in order to get some satisfaction out of what they did to you,”  Randy Miller told WBBH.

Police were called to the scene over reports that the punishment was causing a traffic hazard. The scene was quickly cleared

