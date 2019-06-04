× Southwest launches 72-hour sale with fares as low as $49 one-way

CLEVELAND — Wanna get away? Southwest Airlines is offering a three-day sale with one-way flights starting at $49.

The June 4-6 sale includes flights in the continental U.S. from August 20 through December 18, 2019. However, there are some restrictions and blackout dates.

It also includes some of Southwest’s new Hawaiian inter-island flights September 3 through November 2.

The cheapest fares begin at $49 one-way, increasing in price based on travel location.

The 72-hour sale runs until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Visit Southwest’s website to see available sale fares.

More on Southwest Airlines, here.