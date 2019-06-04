A Boeing 737 800 flown by Southwest Airlines approaches for landing at Baltimore Washington International Airport near Baltimore, Maryland on March 11, 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Jim WATSON has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [737 800] instead of [737 Max 8]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Southwest launches 72-hour sale with fares as low as $49 one-way
CLEVELAND — Wanna get away? Southwest Airlines is offering a three-day sale with one-way flights starting at $49.
The June 4-6 sale includes flights in the continental U.S. from August 20 through December 18, 2019. However, there are some restrictions and blackout dates.
It also includes some of Southwest’s new Hawaiian inter-island flights September 3 through November 2.
The cheapest fares begin at $49 one-way, increasing in price based on travel location.
The 72-hour sale runs until Thursday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.