× Reboot of 1980s sitcom ‘Punky Brewster’ in the works

HOLLYWOOD — The 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster” could be making a comeback over three decades later.

Universal Content Productions is in development on a sequel to the sitcom that starred Soleil Moon Frye as a young girl in foster care.

Frye is attached to reprise her role for the show should it make a return to television.

She is also set to executive produce alongside show creator David Ducion. The series would be written by Steve and Jim Armogida (“School of Rock”).

According to People, Frye will also serve as an executive producer on the show, alongside original series creator David W. Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media.

“Punky Brewster” originally aired on NBC from 1984-1986. It was canceled by NBC after two seasons and revived for two more seasons in syndication.

CNN reports that no network is currently attached to the project.

According to UCP, who confirmed the news to CNN, the new series would focus on a grown up Punky, now a single mother of three children who meets a young girl who reminds her of herself.

If picked up to series, the show would join an ever-growing club of resurrected family sitcoms like “Boy Meets World,” “Full House” and “Roseanne.”

Of the original cast, only Frye, Cherie Johnson (who played Punky’s BFF Cherie) and T.K. Carter (elementary school teacher Mike Fulton) are still alive. George Gaynes, who played Punky’s foster parent, died in 2016 and Susie Garrett, who played Cherie’s grandma Betty Johnson, died of cancer in 2002.