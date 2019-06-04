President Trump says he’s committed to UK trade deal

President Donald Trump says the United States is committed to a “phenomenal” trade deal with Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been dogged by her failure to achieve Brexit and is stepping down this week as head of her Conservative Party but will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen. It will be the new prime minister’s responsibility to achieve Brexit and any bilateral trade deal with the U.S.

At a news conference with May in London on Tuesday, Trump restated his desire for a U.K. trade deal, saying there is “tremendous potential.”

Trump says the two countries could do two to three times that amount of trade they’re currently conducting.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the “precious and profound” U.S.-U.K. special relationship but acknowledged differences with President Donald Trump on issues including climate change and Iran.

Speaking alongside Trump at a news conference in London on Tuesday, May mentioned Britain’s continued support for the Paris agreement on climate change, which Trump has repudiated. And she says the two nations differ on how to limit the threat from Iran.

The U.K. still supports an international agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, but Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the deal.

May also told the nationalist president that “cooperation and compromise are the basis of strong alliances.”