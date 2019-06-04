Popular Lakewood pub closing its doors; new business planned in its place

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Restaurant and bar Yuzu is saying goodbye to Lakewood.

But there’s already a new venture planned in its place.

According to Yuzu’s Facebook page, the space is being run by Jackie Kim, effective immediately.

Kim plans to remodel and rebrand as Aji Noodle Bar, which has an anticipated opening date scheduled for July.

Yuzu’s now former owner wrote in the post, “Buying a bar is much like buying a boat; the two most exciting days are the day you buy it, and the day you sell it. I can say this place has had a lot of good times, but honestly the last three years we’ve been in operation have been the most stressful years of my life. It demands undivided attention; you are always on call and you can never truly disconnect from it. It owns you; you do not own it. Owning this place has taken a huge toll on my personal life and on my mental and physical health. I was particularly conflicted to sell off a profitable venture; but the older I get, the more I value my time over money. All the money in the world cannot buy me more time.”

He closes with a thank you to staff and customers.