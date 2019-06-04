Police release body cam video of fight that resulted in 8 arrests at Cleveland Heights High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Newly released body cam video show the chaos that erupted outside of Cleveland Heights high on the last day of school. Eight people, including students and adults were arrested and a police officer was slightly injured.

Seven teens and a 27-year-old woman face criminal charges related to the disturbance, including aggravated rioting, failing to disperse and resisting and officer.

"Back off, back off now, back off now, back off now...disperse the area!" one officer is heard yelling as he arrives on scene.

Body cam video shows police officers responding to Cleveland Heights High School just after noon on Friday for a large disturbance outside of the school. The first officers on scene estimate about 300 juveniles were causing a near riot.

"Radio, we got a large crowd, just start rolling other agencies, UH, Shaker," an officer tells a dispatcher.

The chaos happened on the last day of classes after students had finished their final exams. Body cam video shows officers had a tough time dispersing the crowd.

'You're getting arrested if you're not going...let's go!" said another officer.

According to a police report, but not captured on camera, a 16-year-old boy smacked an officer in the face with the back of his hand. He then walked past officers yelling expletives as they keep trying to control the crowd.

TEEN: "(Expletive) the police...that's how I feel.”

OFFICER: “Either get going or I'm gonna arrest you."

Another officer said when she tried to arrest the teenager, another teen injured her by pulling her arm away.

OFFICER "When he walked by, he slapped me in the face.”

TEEN: “He didn't touch you though, you know he didn't, c'mon be 100.”

OFFICER: “You never touch an officer."

Officers took teens and adults into custody and threatened to break up the disturbance with pepper spray.

"Disperse the area or you will be sprayed with pepper ball...disperse the area now, this is your last warning,” an officer announces over his cruiser’s loud speaker.

Officers did not end up using the pepper spray.

The adult who was charged in the incident appeared in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court on Monday. Her felony case was bound over the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

