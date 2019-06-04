Pittsburgh SWAT team members to be honored for response during synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio-- Members of the city of Pittsburgh's SWAT team will be honored Wednesday at the Ohio Tactical Officers Association Banquet with a valor award for their quick action and response during last fall's synagogue shooting.

The Pittsburgh SWAT team responded last October when a Pennsylvania man stormed the Tree Of Life Synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 people.

"It was pretty evident the Pittsburgh SWAT team went above and beyond and risked their lives," said Officer Pat Fiorilli, president of the Ohio Tactical Officers Association. "They separated the people in that synagogue from the individual that was intent on doing them harm. Some of the officers got shot."

Other awards include the lifesaving award that will be given to Mike Rowe, Edward Gawlik, and Mike Kastanis, members of the Lorain County SWAT team, and an award of valor will also be given to Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, two Westerville officers who were killed in the line of duty last year.

The Ohio Tactical Officers Association is hosting a five-day training conference and vendor show at Kalahari Resorts this week.

Officer Terry Graham, vice president of OTOA, says there are officers from all over the country at the event, which also includes more than 300 vendors.