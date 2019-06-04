Pedestrian laying in the roadway killed in Windsor Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly traffic crash in Windsor Township.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday on Fortney Road, just south of US Route 322.

According to investigators, a person driving a minivan hit a pedestrian who was laying in the roadway beside a bicycle.

The driver of the minivan was not suspected to be under the influence.

The pedestrian was identified as Justin Galland, 32, of LaGrange.

He was flown to University Hospital in Cleveland, where he died.

Investigators say they don’t know why Galland was laying in the road.