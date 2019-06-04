Odell Beckham Jr. ‘missed a lot,’ but picking up offense quickly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- In fluorescent orange socks with a custom visor on his helmet, the new No. 13 was easy to pick out on the Cleveland Browns practice field.

Odell Beckham Jr. was at mini-camp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary workouts this spring. While he didn't talk to the media, his new head coach and a longtime friend had plenty to say about the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"He missed a lot. He understands that. But he didn't really miss about much as you really think because he's been studying every night just like these other guys. He just hadn't been here," said Freddie Kitchens, first-year head coach. "He felt it was more compatible for his body to get in good shape and be at the best he can be when he got here."

"Would I have liked him here? Yes. No doubt about it. I want everybody here. But it's voluntary."

Kitchens said OBJ is picking up the offense. It showed when quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with him on a few passes, including one in the end zone. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come.

Jarvis Landry said he's happy to have OBJ's leadership in the already-crowded wide receiver room.

"We don't shy away from holding each other accountable and making sure that standard is always going to be met," Landry said of his former LSU teammate.

He described his relationship with Beckham as a friendly brotherhood that defined who they both became as players.

"It challenged us and he's going to challenge every guy in that room, not just me. And vice versa," Landry said.

Landry sat out of practice on Tuesday with an injury, but he would not elaborate. He said it would not require surgery.

