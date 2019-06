Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mya Cook, 18, was last seen April 4 on the west side of Cleveland.

She is 5"1' and weighs about 140 pounds.

Mya takes classes online and has a cell phone, but isn't answering calls.

If you know anything about her whereabouts please call Cleveland police detective Van Buren at 216-623-2541.

